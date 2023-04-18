Shame on Minnesotans for Freedom
Disinformation and lying — it’s everywhere. The back page ad by Minnesotans for Freedom (MFF), a conservative think tank with deep pockets, is such an example. MFF painted Sen. Heather Gustafson as “selling you out to big insurance and PBMs.” The information in this ad is false and misleading.
The legislation MFF refers to is SF168, a bill prohibiting excessive price increases for medications and mandating other actions designed to lower the cost of pharmaceuticals.
Everyone deserves access to affordable medications. Nobody with a chronic condition, cancer or other health issues should lose their life or health because a pharmaceutical company decides to price-gouge for profit. The high cost of prescription drugs affects all of us. When people can’t afford the medicine they need, we all pay the cost through increased health insurance premiums, at the pharmacy, and through a decline in public health. SF168 establishes a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) and outlaws price-gouging of prescription drugs. This benefits patients, providers, employers, state programs and private insurers, and drives down the cost of health care for everyone. These policies came from recommendations by the bipartisan attorney general’s Task Force on Lowering Pharmaceutical Drug Costs; six states have already passed legislation to establish PDABs, and more are advancing PDAB and price-gouging bills.
The pharmaceutical supply chain is complex, and it works for many stakeholders but not patients. And it takes more than one policy to address this problem. A PDAB and price-gouging regulations build on past progress, which includes drug price transparency legislation, the Alec Smith Smith Emergency Insulin Act, and Medicare drug cost initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Generic drugs are not immune to price-gouging. In 2019, Minnesota joined dozens of states in a lawsuit against generic drug manufacturers for collusion and price-fixing.
Big Pharma spends millions of dollars trying to defeat legislation like SF168 that make drug costs affordable. Health care should work for everyone. As a pharmacist, I know prescription drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them. Shame on Minnesotans for Freedom for misrepresenting the good work Sen. Gustafson and others in St. Paul are doing.
