We are all in this together
It occurred to me that we are all in this together. It doesn't matter who we are, what we do or what we have. Sometimes it's easy to feel alone and uncertain. So, I thought about something that has always comforted me.
As a young woman I moved away from home at 21. Got a job and apartment—anxious to find my place in this world and carve out a life for myself. But it was not easy, and sometimes I was very unsure of the future.
So often, I went home to my mother's house on the weekends. Usually on Saturdays, when I didn't have a date. It helped me reboot and remember that I was not alone. And my mother always left the porch light on for me. I could see it as I rounded the bend down the long dirt road—and it made me feel better, no matter what kind of a week I had.
On one Christmas Eve, it was 30 below outside and my little car and I, loaded with gifts, sputtered down the icy road. I was so afraid of slipping into the ditch or the engine just quitting. But it didn't, and there was the porch light at the end of the road. I knew everything would be OK.
We will come through all of this—but it's nice to know that we are not alone. We are so much stronger together, as families and neighbors, towns and cities.
That is why I decided, during these unsure and anxious times, that I would leave my light on at night. Just as a reminder—we are in this together, and the sun will come up in the morning. But until it does, a little light can't hurt.
More lights—even better. Please join me, if you like.
Jodi Babcock-Habisch
Lino Lakes
