Paid Letter:
Elect Tony Cavegn for City Council
I have been a Lino Lakes resident for the past 18 years. I have known Tony Cavegn and his wife for the past 30 years. Tony has been a close friend and during this time our families have spent many gatherings together over the years.
I can attest to his strong character and the integrity that he possesses. I know him to be a kind and loving father to his three children. He and his wife Kim have a caring and supportive marriage. Tony is the type of candidate that Lino Lakes needs on its City Council to share his core values and hard work ethic.
Ever since Tony and Kim moved to Lino Lakes, they have been involved in the community. His children have gone through the Lino Lakes school system, he coached several of their teams, he volunteers within the community and they attend and worship in Lino Lakes. He became one of the original volunteers to be a member on the Lino Lakes Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and he continues to serve as a CERT member today.
Tony has the vision to help Lino Lakes. He often talks about the need for leadership to be about the interests of the residents and not the leadership’s own agenda. Tony will improve the communication between our residents, its leaders and the surrounding communities. Tony can bring these groups together and leverage their experience and knowledge, helping to improve the quality of Lino Lakes.
A vote for Tony Cavegn is a vote for a better future for Lino Lakes.
Julie Kuyava
Lino Lakes
