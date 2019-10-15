Lexington soon to approve monstrosity
The City Council of Lexington, in its infinite wisdom, is about to approve yet another huge apartment complex. This one is even one story taller than the eyesore being built on the old Lovell building site. The new monstrosity will be built behind the Northway Mall in a residential area. Show up at the City Council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. to voice your opinion. It won’t change anything. It might make you feel better and perhaps give a headache or a slight case of indigestion to a City Council member. At the very least, you will learn who not to vote for in the next city election.
Bob DeDeyn
Lexington
