We are the experiment
On Jan. 25, Kyle Roggenbuck wrote about stopping the COVID-19 spread in schools. How? Vaccines do not prevent all infection or transmission.
An article, “COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Effectiveness,” ran July 1, 2021, on thelancet.com. The relative risk reduction, from the trials: Pfizer, 95%; Moderna, 94%; and J&J 67%. Absolute risk reduction: 0.84%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively. Both sets are relevant. To utilize only one is misleading!
Children have the least to gain and the most to lose from this vaccine. They have the lowest risk of serious COVID and the most to lose to side effects. We do not have two-, five- 10-year data. We are the experiment!
What we do have is a year of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data that is accessible to anyone. It comes with a disclaimer: Data isn’t verified and may include coincidences, etc. Reported adverse effects are also underreported. (wonder.cdc.gov/vaers)
The reports filed for COVID vaccine adverse effects in United States/Territories as of Jan. 28 in the categories of death, permanent disability and hospitalized are: 12,386, 13,798 and 61,415, respectively. Is that acceptable collateral damage given the millions of doses?
The percentage of these reports, of every vaccine report for those categories since 1990: 78.62%, 55.10% and 68.06%! Those percentages go up about 0.5% a week! Alarms should be ringing, investigations started, mandates recalled. Advertising should no longer say without reservation, “It is safe.” You have the right and responsibility to make an informed choice.
How about the injured? The manufacturers aren’t liable. Few, if any, have success getting help from the government. They’ve been left on the battlefield! See c19vaxreactions.com for injury testimonies.
Why did the FDA want 55 years to release the data? Why has the government suppressed safe successful, early treatment in favor of vaccines? We need doctors to have all the tools at their disposal. Their hands have been tied by government protocols.
The best time to fight an existing infection is ASAP, before requiring hospitalization. Multitudes could have been saved!
What has happened to investigative journalism in the mainstream media? Our own common sense? Cancel fear-mongering. Follow the money!
Scott Moehring
Circle Pines
