Speak up for science
I continue to speak up about the need for actual science and not just popular opinion about the need for masking among our staff and students in Centennial Schools.
Please look at reputable websites (Minnesota Department of Health, the Journal Of the American Medical Association, CDC) and not opinion-based sites. Misinformation is costing us lives. These sites clearly and consistently show how crucial proper masking is in keeping infection rates low in schools.
I believe our schools are not providing a safe learning environment because they are not following guidelines and recommendations for masking. Our kids and teachers deserve to be safe at school.
Only one week into school, and our COVID numbers are up dramatically in Anoka County, from 216/100,000 last week to 303/100,000 this week. If we don’t act now, the effects will be devastating.
Heather Berg-Patel
Blaine
