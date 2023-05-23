Special thank you
As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students.
As an AmeriCorps member with Reading Corps, Lindsay Bass-Sessions has focused on providing our students with exceptional support to improve their reading skills. Over the past four years, Lindsay has worked through in-person, hybrid and distance learning to continue to support our students to the absolute best of her ability.
Lindsay has worked one-on-one or in small groups with students who need extra help building their skills. With Lindsay supplementing the excellent work our teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen amazing growth. Over the past four years Lindsay has tutored 81 students. Of those students, 79% exceeded their growth goal. This year alone, Lindsay has helped 33 students improve their reading skills and over one-third of her students were able to exit support due to meeting their goals.
If there is a student who is not making the progress we would expect, Lindsay proactively problem-solves and finds unique ways to meet the students’ needs. Whether it is tweaking routines, engaging in conversation surrounding day-to-day events or finding special reading materials that spark the kids’ interests, day in and day out, Lindsay shows how much she cares. Lindsay has functioned as more than a tutor by ensuring she forms special connections with each student she works with.
I couldn’t let the school year end without acknowledging Lindsay and all she has done to support our students. As Lindsay moves on to their next adventure this summer, we’ll have big shoes to fill in the fall. Our staff and students will miss her deeply!
If you’re interested in joining our team as a reading tutor, please visit join.readingandmath.org.
Kali Gschwind
School Psychologist & Internal Reading Corps Coach
Blue Heron Elementary School
