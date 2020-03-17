Reconsider trail options
I am completely dismayed to read about Anoka County considering trail options on habitat that Eagles, Deer, Great Egrets, Blue Herons and other wildlife use. I often hike on trails by Golden Lake Elementary and am in awe anytime I see any such wildlife. I fervently hope and pray any option other than A gets taken off the table.
Karen Cox
Circle Pines
