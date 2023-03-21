Church is not doom and gloom 

Recently you had an article listing a lot of statistics of how churches have lost membership, especially since the 2-year shut down by COVID. You interviewed a pastor from Lino Lakes Community Church. The article neglected to tell the positive side of church. My husband and I have lived in 5 states, raising 4 children along the way. Not having family for a thousand miles, we needed moral and spiritual support, so we always looked for a "church family.” Wherever we lived, we knew the Methodist church would accept us with open arms.

