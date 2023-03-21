Church is not doom and gloom
Recently you had an article listing a lot of statistics of how churches have lost membership, especially since the 2-year shut down by COVID. You interviewed a pastor from Lino Lakes Community Church. The article neglected to tell the positive side of church. My husband and I have lived in 5 states, raising 4 children along the way. Not having family for a thousand miles, we needed moral and spiritual support, so we always looked for a "church family.” Wherever we lived, we knew the Methodist church would accept us with open arms.
Yes, COVID spoiled a lot of good things, but we will find our way back. Kids of today, spend too much time alone and on the computer, not to mention the rest of the family. People are hurt socially, mentally and spiritually. We and our church family are still here to help. It's a good way to bring happiness back. For kids church is fun by playing, singing and learning with friends. The adults need to be together too, to make sense of a difficult world.
Also the news talks of seniors having the risk of dementia, if they don't socialize. Bringing their grandkids to church and visiting with others after the service helps them smile, and have hope and friendship. There are many examples of how the church helps us and our community become strong, such as: volunteering for food shelf, choir, band, teaching, worshiping and entertaining at nursing homes and serving at many special events.
Don't let a gloom and doom article make you think there's no hope. In spite of the chaos around us, we live in a wonderful world. Count your blessings and celebrate at the church of your choice.
