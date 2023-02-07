Social Security Tax
During the recent elections, Heather Gustafson supported efforts to eliminate taxes on social security benefits for Minnesota. This is an important issue as many Minnesotans on social security live on fixed incomes and need every penny they receive. The tax is also patently unfair as people have already been taxed on that benefit when they had deductions taken out of payroll taxes. In two weeks after taking office, Senator Heather Gustafson broke a major campaign promise by voting against efforts to eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits.
