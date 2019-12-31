Paid Letter:
Tony Cavegn for City Council
Tony Cavegn would be a great city council member. Working in government today is not a desirable task. It takes a special kind of person. I believe that Tony has what it takes to help our city move forward in a safe and fiscal manner.
A keynote strength is his relationship building. He listens and gathers facts. When he speaks, it is with a clear voice on the question. He easily relates to people of all ages and backgrounds. He is quick to volunteer, be it a “Breakfast with Santa,” a school or church event, or as a member of a community team searching for the whereabouts of a missing citizen.
A diligent and informed decision-maker, Tony does his homework in order to gain varying perspectives of a situation … and then he can be very forthright in presenting his answer. After expressing his viewpoints, the listener has little doubt as to his position. He speaks his mind in a thoughtful manner that lets his listeners know they have been heard.
Never afraid to accept challenges, Tony is willing to try something new if the something old isn’t working. Once more, after the decision is made, he does an excellent job of follow-through and in communicating his actions.
He is always ready to step up and take a leadership role, but equally excited to work with others as a team player. Tony works hard to build consensus among persons with different viewpoints. His ultimate goal is to find a solution that would work best for the city. Tony also tries to keep complex issues as basic as possible to gain understanding and cooperation among individuals and organizations.
He is a family man who has raised his children in Lino Lakes. He cares about providing the services the citizens of Lino Lakes need to maintain a quality lifestyle. There are many attributes of being a good council person. Our city deserves the best, and this writer endorses Tony Cavegn as being that person.
Vince Lechman
Lino Lakes
