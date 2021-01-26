Council doesn’t care about residents’ opinions
I want to voice my opinion on all of the apartments going in. The City Council doesn’t care about Lexington residents. We voice our opinions on the apartments, but those opinions mean nothing to them. It’s easy for them to vote on these apartments since they don’t live next to them.
The fact is that parking will be an issue. Most families have two cars. There are not enough spots at the Landings of Lexington and there won’t be enough at Ephesians, either. It’s common sense that low-income apartments mean that homeowners will lose tens of thousands in property value, that’s a fact.
The building owners only care about their rent checks, they don’t care who they piss off. I also love how the city doesn’t fine them for parking on the streets. To the city of Lexington, I’m not proud to live here. Thanks for only caring about money and not the people of Lexington.
Daniel Mccline
Lexington
