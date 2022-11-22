Another broken promise in the making?

Almost since its inception, Lino Lakes has been in the practice of giving developers whatever they ask for while giving the residents and taxpayers nothing in return. The recent proposal by Silver Creek Equity to renege on the deal for restaurant/commercial development while still constructing an apartment building near the now-defunct YMCA is merely the latest in a very long line of similar broken promises.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.