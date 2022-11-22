Another broken promise in the making?
Almost since its inception, Lino Lakes has been in the practice of giving developers whatever they ask for while giving the residents and taxpayers nothing in return. The recent proposal by Silver Creek Equity to renege on the deal for restaurant/commercial development while still constructing an apartment building near the now-defunct YMCA is merely the latest in a very long line of similar broken promises.
“The company would like to move forward with the development of the multifamily building,” reports the Quad Press Nov. 15. Well, DUH!
Does anybody doubt that this was the plan all along? Dangle what our people and our City Council want the most in exchange for permission to build the last thing we need: rental units. It should have been obvious to everyone involved that there wouldn’t be any new restaurant or retail buildings with a recession looming. But the developer claimed to be working with two restaurants, and those pieces would likely happen first. Our city bit, and now we’re chewing on the old bait-and-switch trick.
Fortunately, the deal is written such that we don’t have to let the rental units proceed without the retail. But just like always, a majority on the City Council is agreeable to the developer’s switcharoo. They’ll probably craft some loophole-ridden “assurance” that the developer will make “a good-faith effort” to live up to the bargain and then green-light the apartments.
“Legacy at Woods Edge” was established decades ago to be the crown jewel of Lino’s town center initiative, featuring retail and restaurants and mixed-use rather than multifamily housing. Disappointingly, it’s instead filling with crowded, dense multifamily units that don’t fit the character of Lino Lakes, don’t fulfill our shopping and eating needs and don’t generate as many property tax dollars. The last thing we need is more of the same while sacrificing prime space that was intended to be commercial all along.
Please join me in urging your City Council members to stick to their guns and not bow to the developer’s wishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.