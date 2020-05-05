Support small business
I needed to have a plumbing repair at the house and got caught up watching the TV ads and called one of the companies we saw there. Big mistake. Glad I corrected my mistake early. I called a local company and they were terrific. Got the job done immediately for about a fourth of what one of "the big guys” (guess who) was going to do it for. I usually try to support our local businesses, but I panicked at first. In these hard times, let’s all make an effort to support our locally owned small businesses.
Mark Schmidt
Circle Pines
