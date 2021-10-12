PAID LETTER
Re-elect Goldberg to council
This letter is in support of Dean Goldberg for election to a second term on the Circle Pines City Council. Dean and his family have been active in civic and political action since 1989.
As a council member, Dean has served on the Centennial Lakes Police Department Governing Board, Centennial Fire District Steering Committee and the Anoka County Fire Protection Council.
Dean cares deeply about people. He has used his skills and professional knowledge as a Pharmacist to work with the homeless, young adults, and others to eliminate medication and drug problems.
His work on City Council includes a number of positive accomplishments: he is a fiscal conservative and has worked to keep Circle Pines tax rates at a moderate level; he worked to achieve an increase in Circle Pines' Census count to over 5,000 which will make the city eligible for $1.5 million in state funding; while on the Police Governing Board he worked with others to fund new body cameras for Police to protect citizens and police officers; he led the effort to secure Organic Recycling which will reduce costs and cut down on landfill waste.
Dean has several clear goals for his next term on the City Council, including but not limited to: continuing to support fiscally responsible budgets; making significant repairs in the city parks; completing major repairs to city streets; and developing a plan for ongoing investments to maintain the streets in a fiscally responsible manner.
I know Dean Goldberg as a friend and political colleague, as well as a trusted leader. He is focused, thoughtful and a good neighbor to all. Re-electing Dean to the Council will bring great benefit to Circle Pines.
Dr. Nile Harper
Urban sociologist, retired clergy
North Oaks
