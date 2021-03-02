Early language and literacy
In the Legislator Lingo column from Feb. 23, Sen. Chamberlain suggested implementing a structured literacy program in schools to help achieve his goal of 90% proficiency in reading skills by fourth grade.
I would also like to add one important suggestion. Reading instruction does not begin in kindergarten. Early language and literacy (reading and writing) development begins in the first three years of life and is closely linked to a child's earliest experiences with books and stories. The interactions that young children have with such literacy materials as books, paper and crayons are the building blocks for language, reading and writing development.
Formal instruction to require young children who are not developmentally ready to read is counterproductive and potentially damaging to children, who may begin to associate reading and books with failure. Early literacy recognizes that language, reading and writing evolve from a number of earlier skills. Exploring and playing with books, singing nursery rhymes, listening to stories, recognizing words and scribbling are truly the building blocks for language and literacy development. We can develop literacy skills even before we consider teaching young children the alphabet.
Parents and caregivers can do the following to increase literacy skills:
1. Expand children's vocabulary: help kids learn how to describe the world around them.
2. Foster a love of books: reduce screen time.
3. Show them plenty of print materials and allow book exploration for even the youngest children.
4. Play with sounds: use rhyming, wordplay and singing songs to enhance sound recognition.
So, if you really want to help our students increase reading proficiency, make sure they have a variety of experiences exposing them to books and reading early in their lives. Don't wait until they begin attending school.
Renee Dietz
Early Childhood Special Education Lead Teacher, Centennial Schools Circle Pines
