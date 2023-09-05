No officers left in schools 

Governor Walz, Senator Heather Gustafson and Rep. Brion Curran need to do the right thing and amend these laws. They voted for these policies to be law. It is unfortunate that every police officer in this state feels they can’t do their job properly. There will be no officers left in schools. 

