No officers left in schools
Governor Walz, Senator Heather Gustafson and Rep. Brion Curran need to do the right thing and amend these laws. They voted for these policies to be law. It is unfortunate that every police officer in this state feels they can’t do their job properly. There will be no officers left in schools.
I am a mom of a second grader at Centerville Elementary and a sister of a metro police officer (Roseville).
If an officer that has taken an oath to protect and serve can’t do that. We have done something wrong. The use of force and the use of the prone position if deemed necessary should be able to be used. Those officers are there to keep everyone in that building safe.
This state needs to get it together.
