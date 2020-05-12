Concerned for election judges, voters
I have been an election judge for eight years and am proud to participate in this constitutional process. I am concerned for the safety of my health, that of fellow judges and voters during the upcoming primary election in August and the general election in November.
I strongly believe that no one should be put in a position to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional right to vote. To allow this to happen would be voter suppression and would call into question the outcome of the election.
Scientists and medical experts are projecting that COVID-19 will continue to be a menace for months to come. This virus is most deadly among the elderly. Most election judges are retired and over age 60. How many of them will risk their lives to continue to serve in this role? I, for one, will not, when I know there is an alternative.
All U.S. citizens have the constitutional right to vote and voting by mail is the sensible process during this pandemic. Other states and parts of rural Minnesota use mail-in ballots with little to no evidence of fraud or abuse.
Our legislators need to act on this now to avoid jeopardizing the gains made in the fight against COVID-19, provide a fair election and maintain our democracy. Please contact and demand that Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Linda Runbeck and Sen. Roger Chamberlain make vote by mail an option in our state for our next elections.
Patricia Benoy
Circle Pines
