One community, one world
I deeply, sincerely appreciate the Quad Community Press providing our local community the forthright, open, honest, personal story provided by Mr. Daniel Bliss in his guest column.
My hope and request is that all readers take in the pain he and too many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are dealing with being aimed at them. Many times a day—collectively. No doubt perpetrated by, highly likely, white people of various ages.
Think about this. Talk about it with friends and family. This has to end! We are all one community, one world.
Personally, my own family has Asian American members. One of whom (if not more) did experience receiving the same harassment Mr. Bliss shared. I can relate to their pain. And their instant recognition how unthinking and/or ignorant the speaker was.
Jim Cox
Circle Pines
