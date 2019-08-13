Lino Lakes needs you
Affidavits of candidacy for the positions of mayor and City Council members of Lino Lakes will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15. Residents of Lino Lakes interested in running for mayor (two-year term) or City Council (two seats, four-year terms) must file this affidavit, along with $5, in order to be listed on the November ballot. It appears that the current mayor will not seek re-election this year.
Any person looking to serve in the capacity of mayor or City Council member should bring meaningful experience, intellect, work ethic, diplomacy and integrity to the position in order to truly serve the best interests of the city and its citizens.
In Lino Lakes, the City Council meets on the first Monday of each month to discuss the most important matters facing the city at the time. This meeting is commonly known as the “work session.” Work sessions generally last from one hour to four hours. The city has a televised regular meeting on the second Monday of each month to discuss and take action on the matters discussed at the council’s previous work session. Unless there are urgent matters that require special action, the City Council does not meet on the third (or fifth) Monday of each month. Finally, on the fourth Monday of each month the City Council conducts a short work session followed by a televised regular meeting.
Importantly, additional personal time must be spent in research, preparation and planning to best serve the interests of the city. However, this does not have to be an overly significant commitment in terms of total time spent on city business. Each member must choose to bring thoughtfulness, participation and value to each and every meeting.
I encourage anyone interested in truly serving the best interests of Lino Lakes to consider running for office, as I did six and two years ago. The city of Lino Lakes is an exceptional city with an exceptional city staff. Please consider the vocation to serve.
William Kusterman
Lino Lakes
