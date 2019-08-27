Congrats to Cotton & Karlson
Thanks much for the delightful article headlining the front page of last week's issue. A hearty "Congratulations, well done!" to Ms. Cotton, Mr. Karlson and the city of Lino Lakes.
No doubt one of the finest things senior managers do, in their leadership capacities, is recognize, encourage, mentor and, last but certainly not least, promote from within their own ranks the talented people they work with daily.
Kudos to the Quad Community Press for highlighting this positive story.
Jim Cox
Circle Pines
