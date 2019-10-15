Chris Lyden has more experience
I believe Chris Lyden is the kind of City Councilman we need for our future in Lino Lakes. I have known Chris for many years. He has integrity. He has the temperament and the knowledge to get the job done. His many years on the Lino Lakes City Council, Lino Lakes Charter Commission, and service as liaison to the Park Board and Planning and Zoning Board make him more experienced than any other candidate running for city office this year. You can view this information, plus additional background, on his Facebook page.
As I have said in many City Council meetings, the people of our city are stakeholders too, alongside business owners and developers. This is often not recognized by city officials, both elected and otherwise. We need more citizen advocates on the City Council, not just advocates for developers. Our community should not be subject to the whim of powerful outside economic forces. Our government should represent the people who have to live with the consequences of city government decisions. I believe that Chris will appropriately and fairly weigh the benefits to Lino Lakes residents when planning, development and business decisions are brought before us. I encourage you to vote for Chris Lyden for Lino Lakes City Council.
Ron Holch
Lino Lakes
