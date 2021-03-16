My name is Noelle Olson and I am a new regional staff writer for Press Publications. I believe in the power of a good story.
I was born in Minneapolis, and when I was in elementary school my parents decided to leave the big city and move to the suburb of Maple Grove. Believe it or not, the population there was only 9,000. My passion for writing began when I was the sports editor for my high school newspaper, Changes, at Osseo Senior High School.
I graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a creative writing minor. It took me 10 years to get my degree, but I had a few life events during those years‑-like getting married and having a baby. It was so worth the wait.
We lived in Ohio for about five years and I did some substitute teaching at the school district in Medina, Ohio, but was missing my family and the great state of Minnesota. We packed (our now family of five) and moved back to Minnesota.
After owning a business that offered a per diem calculator and a tax service for pilots and flight attendants for 10 years, I decided to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming a journalist. So, I went back to school. My kids were nearly grown up and it was fun doing homework together; at least it was for me. After getting my master’s degree in new media journalism from Full Sail University, I became a reporter for The Isanti County News and The Post Review newspapers. I later became the editor of The Post Review, which eventually merged with The Isanti County News and became The County News Review. I was there for nearly four years.
My three children, Lukas, Kaitlin and Zach, are the lights of my life and I have loved watching them grow up into incredible young adults. We enjoy spending time at our cabin in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. I’ve been going up there my entire life. It keeps our family close since I have two sisters and a brother. It was great growing up water skiing, fishing and swimming. Now it’s become a great place to relax while taking a slow pontoon ride around the lake on a warm summer evening.
My dad taught me how to fish since I could walk and I love it. I did the same with my kids. However, my daughter doesn’t like it too much, but my boys sure do. The fishing on the lake is excellent for largemouth bass, sunnies, northerns, and crappies. Not so much for walleyes. For me, the sunfish are the steak of the lake.
Besides fishing, I enjoy golfing, tennis and spending time with my kids. My sister is trying to get me to play pickleball. I guess it’s the new craze. I’m also an avid Minnesota Vikings and Wild fan (even when it is hard to be one) and the Minnesota Twins are fun to watch as well.
I enjoy meeting new people and hearing their stories. I feel like I learn something new everyday and that’s what I love about being a reporter. I am excited for this opportunity to work with the team at Press Publications and getting to know people in the community.
Feel free to contact me if you have any story ideas or comments. You can reach me at 651-407-1229 or email me at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
