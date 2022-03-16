I’m Corinne Stremmel and I’m the new editor of the Lowdown and Savour Magazine. I’ve been at Press Publications since early October, and I’m excited to bring folks all their regional arts and entertainment news.
I grew up in Brookings, South Dakota, the home of South Dakota State University and allegedly, cookies and cream ice cream. The first newspaper I ever wrote for was my high school newspaper the Broboca, (Brookings and our mascot, the bobcats combined). That was when my journalism teacher encouraged me to apply to the Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference. I was selected as one of 50 students to fly to Washington and attend a journalism conference geared toward junior-age journalist hopefuls.
I ended up in Minnesota when I decided to attend Gustavus Adolphus College where I majored in English and communications. At school, I worked for the college newspaper, The Gustavian Weekly, for four years doing all sorts of jobs from copy editing, feature writing, graphic design to eventually being the editor-in-chief.
Throughout college, I developed my love for magazines. I wrote for different publications like 605 Magazine, an arts and entertainment magazine for the state of South Dakota, the Gustavus Quarterly, Gustvaus’ alumni magazine and after I graduated in 2021, I interned with Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine where I wrote arts and entertainment stories for the magazine blog.
I can thank my parents for my appreciation of the news. As early as I can remember my parents were tuning into KSFY, the local TV station for eastern South Dakota morning, noon and night. Growing up, the news was always on in the background and a magazine or newspaper was always open on the kitchen table.
As devoted consumers of media, my parents taught me about the importance of staying informed about one’s community.
It was in middle school that I started my own media consumption. I would wake up at 5 a.m. just to watch the morning news and would avidly read Time Magazine and old copies of InStyle my piano teacher would give me. I loved the glossy pages and expert storytelling. I supposed I would say that news has been a constant element in my life.
It wasn’t until college that I had more autonomy to pick the stories I wanted to write about and really see them come to life in print. I’m so glad I stuck with it. Now with Press Publications, I get the same chance to bring expert storytelling to regional people. I can’t wait for you to read more.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.