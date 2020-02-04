We’re just one week from the start of the 2020 legislative session on Feb. 11 and the buzz around the Capitol is intensifying. Conversations focus on issues such as insulin costs, the sobering realities of fentanyl and opioid abuse, lack of workforce housing, mental health, or equity and social justice issues.
Other conversations stress the $1.3 billion budget surplus, dysfunction and scandals at the Department of Human Services (DHS), rising energy costs, gas tax proposals and increasing crime and public safety. Put all these together, and you get an idea of the weighty issues awaiting legislators.
Since the good news of the $1.3 billion surplus broke in early December, legislators, state agencies and interest groups have been discussing how to best utilize these funds. The state’s rainy day and reserve funds are flush, so it’s pretty clear to me that the surplus ultimately belongs to Minnesota taxpayers, and that it should be returned to them via tax relief.
A key reason for tax relief is to keep Minnesota competitive with other states and is critical for retaining Minnesota residents. One option for tax relief is to eliminate the state law that taxes Social Security income. Another is to eliminate the estate tax. On both of these taxes, Minnesota is an outlier when compared to neighboring states.
Ultimately, we need to remember that this tax surplus belongs to hardworking Minnesotans.
Another important issue is the crisis of maladministration at the DHS. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been wastefully or illegally spent on incorrect payments, unauthorized payments and ineligible recipients including dead enrollees.
When delivering a special review investigating the Department’s overpayments to two tribal nations, the Legislative Auditor James Nobles said that there is “troubling dysfunction” at the agency and called on the Gov. Walz administration to “finally pay attention” to an accumulation of fraud and mismanagement at the agency.
Accountability at other government agencies is needed as well. For example, the public was shocked this fall by the Department of Administration’s admission that state contract laws are routinely overlooked by state agencies such as the Departments of Employment & Economic Development (DEED), Health, Corrections, Public Safety and MNIT.
Another big issue that should receive attention is the potential of using clean, nuclear energy as a remedy to our energy and climate change concerns. Our energy future is at stake.
Finally, as a member of the Transportation Committee, I plan on pursuing several transportation-related items this session including improving driver’s license exam wait times, bus driver shortages and safety concerns on the light rail and public bus systems.
Most pressing is improving safety for folks that are using public transportation. It seems that we hear about an assault, robbery or worse taking place on a light-rail train or bus every week. The reality is that Minnesotans from across the state use the light rail and public buses to commute to work, attend sporting events and concerts or travel to the airport. They deserve to feel safe when using public transportation.
As always, I encourage you to reach out to me to share your thoughts, concerns and ideas. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-2907 or via email at rep.linda.runbeck@house.mn.
Rep. Linda Runbeck represents District 38A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.