Much of 2020 has been interesting to say the least for most industries, but that is especially true in the newspaper business.
At the beginning of the pandemic, I was worried there would be nothing to fill our papers each week. Schools were closed down, sports were not happening, events and city festivals were canceled, churches were not offering services and new businesses were not opening.
In the newsroom, we had to shift our mindset and start thinking about other stories we could offer our readers. We had to find a balance between too much COVID-19 news and not enough. We didn’t want to pretend that we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, but we also wanted our products to offer an escape from the traditional news you hear and read about every day.
Throughout the pandemic, we have shared many positive stories about drive-by parades, community members making masks, organizations and individuals giving back to their communities and ways businesses are adapting to serve customers. We have also had to be the bearer of bad news when it comes to deaths, businesses closing down and events being canceled.
Almost all of our interviews in the newsroom are now done by phone, our meetings via Zoom and city meetings are watched online. About half of our time is spent working in the newsroom and the other half at home.
I really miss running into people out and about, taking photos at city festivals and events and sitting down to do in-person interviews with people in their homes or at coffee shops and restaurants.
For the past several months, I have had no problem finding stories that need to be told. The one thing I am struggling with is finding photo opportunities. A lot of the photos we take usually come from events, most of which are not happening, and within the schools, many of which have no visitor policies right now. Do you have any photo ideas? Keep in mind although we love nature photography, we also love to have people in our photos.
If you have idea story ideas or know of something that may make for a great photo, as always, please email us at news@presspubs.com. Feel free to submit your photos for our Spotted Around Town section too.
Despite the challenges we, and newsrooms across the nation are facing, I am so grateful that our papers continue to come out every week and that we have support from the communities we cover. As we enter our fall subscription campaign, please consider supporting your local newspaper by becoming a subscriber. We need your support now more than ever.
Shannon Granholm is the Lead Editor at Press Publications.
