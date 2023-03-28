Did you miss me?! I hope so because I missed you. I recently returned to work after taking 12 weeks off for maternity leave. My husband and I welcomed our first child, Royce, the day after Christmas.
Dropping him off at daycare for the first time and walking back into the Press Publications office after being off for three months was an absolutely surreal experience. I may have shed a tear (or two).
During my leave, I unplugged from the world for a while. I didn’t watch the news on TV or scroll my newsfeed on Facebook for quite some time. Part of that was on purpose, but another part of that was because my family and I had so much going on all at once.
Right after welcoming our son, we had to rush our corgi Twinkie to the emergency vet. For six months prior we were religiously putting various drops in her left eye to try to cure neurogenic dry eye, which means her glands were producing zero tears. At one point, we were putting five different drops in her eye twice a day.
Needless to say, the drops didn’t work and she developed an ulcer on her eye. We had to rush her to the emergency vet and were told that if we didn’t remove her eye, it would likely rupture. We went through with the surgery and thankfully Twinkie didn’t skip a beat. Besides being a little loopy from the anesthesia and drugs for the first 24 hours, she adapted very well and went right back to acting like her sassy self. And now she has one more nickname, T-Winks.
At the same time our German shepherd Frosty also started having troubles of her own. She likely has degenerative myelopathy (DM), which is a disease that affects the spinal cord, resulting in slowly progressive hind limb weakness and paralysis. DM is similar to some of the forms of human ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
In the beginning she started dragging her feet and but then one day she went to stand up and it was like her legs just weren’t there anymore. It happened so fast and has been absolutely heartbreaking to watch. She is only 9 years old. We are hoping the disease’s progression slows down for a while so we can keep her enjoying life and free of pain for as long as possible.
She’s on the waitlist to get a doggy wheel chair that should help her get around outdoors. Indoors we have a harness that we can use to lift her back legs so she can get up and down all the stairs in our split-level home.
So much has happened in my life over these last few months, and I know a lot has happened in our communities while I was away. I was so sad to hear Chef Hot Hands was killed in a shooting in St. Paul. What a huge loss for our communities.
I was happy to hear area business owner Farrell Tuohy was gifted a kidney on his birthday after a three-year wait.
I’ve sure missed my interactions with community members and I’m looking forward to plugging back in and feeling in-the-know again.
Shannon Granholm is the managing editor at Press Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.