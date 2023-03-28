Did you miss me?! I hope so because I missed you. I recently returned to work after taking 12 weeks off for maternity leave. My husband and I welcomed our first child, Royce, the day after Christmas. 

Dropping him off at daycare for the first time and walking back into the Press Publications office after being off for three months was an absolutely surreal experience. I may have shed a tear (or two). 

