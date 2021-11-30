Santa Claus is often depicted as a jolly, white-bearded man, often with spectacles, wearing a red coat, trousers, and hat trimmed in white fur, a black leather belt and boots, carrying a bag full of gifts for children. He shares his joy by calling out his "Ho, Ho, Ho!" when announcing his arrival.
What I’ve come to most appreciate about Santa is the excitement for young and old as we momentarily forget our trials and tribulations and focus on what’s in the present. That feels especially needed as we roll into the end of 2021 as we’re still faced with a rapidly changing world around us, events in the news that are filled with division of people, crime, and discontent.
Everywhere we look there are people and causes asking for our financial support. All of it combined can feel overwhelming. This season, I’m asking we are abundant in giving three gifts that start within ourselves and our community.
And those three are the gifts of faith, hope and love.
The first is Faith in a better today.
What is faith you ask? As Webster says it’s a complete trust or confidence in someone or something. A belief that someone or something is reliable, good, honest, effective, etc. Focus on the good in everyone and everything. Have faith that we can find peace and joy this season.
The second is hope for tomorrow.
Hope is defined as to want something to happen or be true and think that it could happen or be true. Often when we are faced with hurt, despair, down on our luck, hard times we also lose Hope. We tend to fear the unknown and what lies ahead. We lose sight of our goals and dreams. I ask that you bring Hope back into your thoughts and daily life. It will bring that sense of joy to you and those around you.
The third is love for self and for one another.
Love is caring, sharing, extending kindness, giving and forgiving. So, whether it is encouraging someone with needs to reach out to the local resources, donating time, money, or materials, together we will gift faith, hope and love for not only ourselves, but those around us.
There are several local opportunities to share your gifts within the Quad Community. The Centennial Food Shelf, Toys for Joy, Toys for Tots, One Warm Coat, and the Lino Lakes Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network and Quad Area Chamber Secret Santa Project are all wonderful options. You can find out more by visiting the Happy Holidays tab on the Quad Area Chamber website (quadareachamber.org). There are opportunities to give and find resources or make an application if you have a need.
Let’s all pause this season and think about the ways we can bring Santa to life in very real and meaningful ways by bringing faith, hope and love to our community.
Dorothey Radermacher is the executive director of the Quad Area Chambr of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.