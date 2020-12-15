I am so excited about our holiday lights contest. If there was ever a year that people needed a bit of light in their lives, it is 2020.
I have absolutely loved looking through all of the entries as they have come. Each one is unique in its own way and has a story behind it. Even the entry with one string of lights brought a smile to my face. The caption reads, “Took hours of planning. Weeks of waiting for the display to come. 30 seconds to set up. Perfect.”
Growing up, one of my family’s favorite Christmas traditions was driving to look at a light display near our home. Every year, we would hop in the car, drive to the display, tune in our radio to a specific station and watch on in amazement as the display lit up perfectly animated and timed to the songs we heard on the radio.
We hope that our holiday lights contest might be a part of your family’s holiday tradition this year. Many of the things we have all looked forward to this year have been canceled or postponed. So hopefully, this lights contest gives you something to look forward to.
Sometime before Dec. 31, I plan to drive around with my husband and dogs to check out all of the entries in person, because I’m sure pictures do not do them justice. Thank you to everyone who entered, and don’t forget to vote.
Dec. 18, 2015
Dec. 18 will mark the fifth anniversary of my father’s passing. Every year that date rolls around, it is an especially hard day for my family and me. I cannot believe it has been five years. For some reason, I think it will be just a bit harder this year.
I miss everything about his—his jokes, his laugh, his voice, his advice, his songs. Every Christmas that we celebrate without him, I can’t help but feel that void deep in my soul.
One way we have kept his memory alive around Christmas is our tree. My father spent a lot of time in his recliner by the tree. Every year when we put our Christmas tree up in the living room, dad always had his own little section of the tree where all of his best dad, sports and coffee ornaments hung as well as his (empty) ostomy bag (one of his many jokes). Perhaps his favorite ornament was a bear that sung a Christmas tune. He would play it over and over again to drive us crazy.
To this day, all of his ornaments are still placed on his spot on the tree. And that ornament that once seemed to annoy us so much, brings us peace. We keep hoping one day it will magically start playing. Now that I have my own home, I have carried on the tradition with a spot of our tree just for him.
House nightmare
The only thing I’m looking forward to about Dec. 18 is the fact that that is the day that the restoration of our home is supposed to begin. On Oct. 23, my husband and I woke up at 5 a.m. to find our entire kitchen flooded. The dishwasher supply line under our sink, which was only a year and a half old, ruptured. The water seeped into our floors through the ceilings, light fixtures, walls, insulation and floors in our finished basement. Needless to say, our basement is far from finished now.
It took 31 days of going back and forth and the waiting game until our contractor and insurance company were able to reach an agreement on how much the project would cost. I’m praying the worst part of this process is behind us, and look forward to the days when we have a kitchen floor again.
Shannon Granholm is the Lead Editor at Press Publications.
Welcome to the discussion.
