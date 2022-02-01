As I write this column, students and teachers are wrapping up the first semester of the school year. We’ve had a busy one. Our students have been learning in-person since September and while learning is taking place in the classrooms, staff, families, students and community members are working on ways to improve the educational experience at Centennial through a strategic planning process.
School districts review their strategic plan every three to five years. We evaluate the support and education opportunities we offer our students and what improvements can be made. Starting work this past fall, a staff stakeholder group has been working on an update to Centennial’s strategic plan. We tapped focus groups of around 250 students, parents, community leaders and staff to learn more about Centennial’s legacy and their desired daily experiences in our schools. We shared those identified experiences with our secondary students, all families and staff through a survey. Responses include 1,600 students (in grades 6-12), 1,250 families, and 350 staff. This feedback is our stakeholders’ “voice” in this process and is integral to developing the plan to move Centennial forward.
Out of the planning work, which wraps up this spring, a roadmap will be developed to take students and staff down an even better educational path. The plan will include the mission and vision of Centennial Schools, our goals, the implementation of the desired daily experiences for our stakeholders along with the governance needed to do so. Great things are coming our way!
A snapshot of what’s going on in our schools: Four international exchange students from Portugal, Spain, Germany and Montenegro are attending Centennial High School; students named National Merit Commended Students and Semi-Finalist in the scholarship competition are showing great academic promise. Students are also making a difference in our communities: The Senior Class Committee led a blood drive in the fall, donating 190 units, that’s 570 lives saved; the Student Council led a winter clothing drive and offered items collected to members of the Centennial communities before sending them to a charity for distribution; students at Blue Heron Elementary and Centerville Elementary led food drives; and students at Golden Lake Elementary are partnering with Cub Foods to recycle plastic bags.
Like many of us, students, too, continue to find their “groove” after the past several months navigating the virus. The students are pressing forward, doing outstanding things in our schools and in their communities. I am proud to be the leader of such a great district with great kids!
Jeff Holmberg is the Superintendent of Centennial Schools.
