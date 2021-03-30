Albert Einstein wrote, “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” He’s making a point that the things that happen in our lives are the same for most people, and it is our interpretation or perspective of these events that determine whether something is, or is not, miraculous.
It was during the Lenten season one year ago that our church closed its doors for worship amidst the rising cases of COVID-19. We believed at the time that it would be two or three weeks maximum! Our doors have remained closed since that day in hopes that we can help mitigate the horrific effects of the pandemic.
You are probably in that same boat. Whether you have stayed home, risked your health as an essential worker, or chosen not to see your family for the holidays, we have all lost something in the last year that we never would have anticipated. It’s hard to see the bright sides, the silver linings, or the glimmers of hope in the midst of such despair, especially if the pandemic has taken away someone you held dearly. Please know that you are not alone in your grief; the world aches with you.
“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” As I sit and reflect on the past 12 months of quarantining, unrest and distress, I can’t help but feel the pandemic was not a miracle. But it has illuminated the ways in which God speaks through the little everyday miracles.
Things like sitting on the porch talking with a friend, walking a pet, or seeing the birds at the bird feeder reminds me that God is moving in miraculous ways if only I would open my eyes to them. And as we come out the other side of this pandemic, we are about to experience even more ordinary, mundane miracles!
We’ll see friends, faces and smiles! We’ll have dinners, holidays and birthday parties! And having gone through this collective journey, we will see the miraculous wonder that is present in these moments. So, as you live through this season of Lent, I invite you to reflect on the miracles that are present in everyday, ordinary ways.
David Hodd is a pastor at Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Lino Lakes.
