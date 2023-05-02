If you’ve ever had to fill out extensive paperwork for a loan or insurance claim, you know what a process it can be. You pray that there won’t be any glitches and frustrations to disrupt you as you attempt to interpret what is needed to complete to the task. What happens when you hit the wrong button?
Terrifying at best. Devastating at worst. Frustrating all around. All your hard work lost in a moment. And yet, within the digital realm, there are backups and redundances built into the system that allow for documents to be resurrected, saving us from having to start all over again. That is, if you know what to do.
On almost any computer, if you hit Ctrl + Z, the shortcut brings us back to where we were. In a dire situation, hit Ctrl Alt Delete and the reboot brings us back to the last time we saved the project. We have an undo button to get us back online.
Wouldn’t it be nice if life had an undo button?
When we are frustrated with our children and lash out with a harsh word- hit the undo button and boom- a fresh opportunity to be a better parent. Or when we are distracted and back your car into tree- click and here’s your chance to be more aware of your surroundings. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to click a button and everything was okay again?
As the women arrived at Jesus’ tomb early that first morning, uncertainty, fear and grief hung heavy in each step. They showed up to the tomb to deal with the dead, while still reflecting on Jesus’ last three years of teachings about loving one another and being faithful to God. They had witnessed miracles and healings. Everything that they saw in Jesus, now seems to have disappeared in moment. If only there could have been another way to be saved from our sins instead of Jesus being arrested, condemned, tortured and finally, dying on the cross. Unfortunately, an undo button isn’t an option for humanity.
And yet, arriving at the tomb, they experienced a literal, earth-shaking moment that resets the world moving forward for all time. An angel appears. Jesus is not there. He is alive! Suddenly, the despair and anguish of losing everything at the cross, suddenly shifts. The despair is replaced with joy! And the joy is doubled as they come face to face with the Risen Lord himself. Enfleshed. Animated. Alive. God’s plan for saving humanity from the power of sin and death wasn’t lost at the cross.
In fact, at the cross, God hit the greatest undo button ever! Undoing the power of sin and death which separates us from God and each other. Undoing our mistakes and inviting us to live again! We might not have an undo button for our lives but we have a God, whose love, incarnate in Jesus, has the power to undo our mistakes and set us right once more. The tomb is empty! We are forgiven! Thanks be to God!
Ivy Huston is the pastor at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Lino Lakes.
