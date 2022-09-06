As I write this column, our schools are bustling as staff get ready for the new school year! We are looking forward to having students back in our classrooms, welcoming both returning students and families and those new to Centennial on Sept. 6.
Over the summer, the district hired 120 new staff members, including teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians and food service workers for the 2022-2023 school year. New hires are due to retirements, resignations, growing student enrollment in the district, and board-approved class size reduction allocations (adding seven teaching positions).
Before students return, Centennial provides several planning and preparation days for new and returning staff members as part of the preparation for the upcoming school year. Teaching staff new to Centennial start two weeks before the start of school and participate in a new staff orientation process, including orientation activities, professional development opportunities, and meeting with mentor teachers.
Centennial has a strong mentor program to support colleagues new to their teaching careers or new to Centennial. Research shows that mentorship leads to greater success, happiness, and higher retention rates of new staff in the teaching profession. At Centennial, mentors serve a key role in supporting new teachers and are greatly valued! Mentors support mentees in classroom organization, curriculum development and basic orientation into the school district, and throughout the school year, a mentor supports their mentee through planning, listening and helping them navigate new situations with students and families.
All staff return the week before school starts for “fall workshop week” to set up their classrooms and prepare for family open houses. Additionally, the district hosts an annual convocation (all-staff meeting) where we invite all staff together to kick off the new school year. The high school band and choir also participate, giving it a pep-rally feel in the high school gym.
Throughout the week, staff have opportunities to connect with colleagues and participate in professional development opportunities identified through the district’s strategic planning process. Families, students, and staff identified their desired daily experiences in our schools through focus work and surveys. We will begin work this school year, together, to deliver on those experiences, and this week, we will begin to address two of the desired experiences identified by staff. Those experiences are mental health needs as well as trust, respect, and feeling valued.
Minnesota author Dr. Cindra Kamphoff is giving a keynote address for our teachers on the “Top 10 Practices of the World’s Best,” and besides hearing from the speaker, licensed teaching staff have the ability to choose their own professional development, allowing for flexibility as they begin the new school year.
Our paraprofessional staff attend training on first aid, bloodborne pathogens and the district is teaming up with Intermediate District 916 to provide training to better support their work with our students in the classroom. Other support staff are wrapping up facility readiness, ensuring technology is available for students and staff, answering calls and helping families register, and our food service staff are getting the kitchens in gear to serve school meals.
As the last days of summer break wind down for families, we are excited and ready for our students to return for the new school year!
Jeff Holmberg is the superintendent of Centennial Schools.
