It has been a difficult two months as Minnesota, the nation, and the entire globe has had to adjust to a temporary, new “normal” as we work to contain the spread of COVID-19. To date, Minnesotans have done a great job following federal guidelines endorsed by President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control.
Because of our shared sacrifice, Minnesota is driving down infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths better than basically anywhere in the entire country. That is good news.
Everyone should continue to do their part by practicing social distancing, hand washing, and protecting the most vulnerable among us.
Sadly, there is a significant economic toll that is wreaking havoc on the state, national and global economy as businesses have essentially shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Unemployment numbers in the state have grown significantly since Gov. Walz implemented the state’s “Stay at Home” order with recent data showing nearly 15% of the workforce has filed for unemployment insurance.
Constituents contact me daily to share heartbreaking stories about losing their jobs or businesses, being unable to attend church or not visiting family. Please know that I am working on proposals for the Governor that would allow businesses to reopen, while still respecting social distancing guidelines that have been effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
It’s time for a serious conversation about how we can get more people back to work while also protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans. There’s no doubt that this presents a delicate balance, but I am confident that Minnesota can do this.
That’s why I support a smart approach that would allow us to begin the process of reopening the state’s economy. This approach would continue social distancing and protections for vulnerable populations but would allow businesses to start the process of rebuilding.
If we can avoid weeks of economic devastation without an increase in ICU demand or deaths, we should let the data guide our work and have this important conversation.
To that end, I recently supported a House Resolution that would have ended Gov. Walz’s peacetime emergency order and restored the legislature as a co-equal branch of government. Unfortunately, the resolution failed.
Even though the resolution was unsuccessful it is more important than ever that we include the public, legislators, businesses and health experts, on any decision to reopen Minnesota’s economy. A small group of commissioners in St. Paul should not have the final say on who gets to be open for thousands of businesses and millions of employees impacted by closures.
Please continue to support local businesses and care for your neighbor during this uncertain time. We will get through this, and I hope we can do it in a way that protects the health and safety of Minnesotans while reducing the damage to our economy.
As for myself, I will continue to push for commonsense and transparency in the state’s response to this public health crisis.
Linda Runbeck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.