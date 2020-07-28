For the last 10 years I have had the distinct honor and privilege of serving as the Centennial Lakes Police Chief. Throughout my tenure as chief, I have served with many exceptional men and women who daily demonstrate their courage, compassion, dedication and commitment to the citizens of the cities of Centerville, Circle Pines and Lexington.
I hope that our citizens will never lose sight of the critical role that our police officers play in guaranteeing the safety, stability, economic vitality, quality of life and reputation of our three cities. These are wonderful communities and the reasons why my wife and I intend to stay here in retirement.
As I reflect upon my law enforcement career, I realize that I have had the greatest honor of being part of such a noble and courageous profession. I will forever be humbled, blessed and grateful for my career and for those who I have served with over a very long tenure in police work.
I have also been very fortunate to work with some outstanding appointed and elected officials who understand and appreciate the importance of professional policing and public safety and the value of the remarkable men and women who commit themselves to being guardians of our three Cities.
I wish to also acknowledge our surrounding law enforcement and safety service agencies, to include the Centennial Fire District and the Lexington Fire Department. We enjoy a great relationship and mutual-aid system. It has been very gratifying that we have been there for each other in times of need. The citizens of our three cities can be confident of a high level of professional police, fire and emergency medical response.
It is with immense pride and sense of achievement that I retire from police work. I believe that the future is very bright for the Centennial Lakes Police Department and for our three cities. The right things are happening here because we have the right personnel, the right policies and procedures, the right training, the right equipment and the right department and city/community leadership.
James Coan, Chief, Centennial Lakes Police Department.
