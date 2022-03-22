Spring is definitely in the air. Fresh starts abound. We here at Centennial Community Food Shelf are getting a fresh start on our governing board. Our long-time Executive Director Bridget McPhillips has completed her third term, and our Treasurer, Carol Pattock, has moved on to other opportunities. They have both served CCFS beyond expectations and will be missed.
Jennifer Parent, a proud and long-time resident of Anoka County and Centennial graduate, privileged to witness the impact of good people giving back to the community, has generously volunteered to be our executive director. Jean Hanson, who has worked at US Bank in Lino Lakes for the past 38 years and is an active member of this community, has volunteered to serve as our treasurer. We are excited to have these women with us in the spirit of love providing nourishment to this community.
Our thanks to Anoka County for providing some essential tools to our shoppers. They have given us a limited amount of antigen test kits and KN95 masks. Internet access via a Chromebook was made available to shoppers from the Anoka County Library. These items were distributed and well-received, with some masks still available.
We have changed our masking guidelines to accommodate their recommendations as per CDC guidelines. We no longer require face masks to be worn inside the building but still recommend use, but ultimately, it is the choice of our shoppers and volunteer staff. Everyone is expected to continue to respect social distancing for the sake of all. We request that if anyone is feeling under the weather, please wear a mask or arrange to come back at another time. We also will offer to shop for the client with delivery to their vehicle, thereby eliminating the need to return at a later date.
Through the generosity of this community, we are able to serve an average of 217 households and distribute an average of 20,288 pounds per month. We have been very blessed to have a volunteer-only staff, which enables us to direct all of our resources to provide nourishment to people in need and a welcoming place to do it.
This summer, we hope to invite the community to share their surplus produce with us. Please visit our website, centennialfoodshelf.org, for updates.
Sheri Hanson is the president of the Centennial Community Food Shelf Board of Directors
