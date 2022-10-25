Everybody needs somebody. That may be stating the obvious, but it is a simple truth that has been on repeat as of late.
As our chamber board members have been in conversations with city leaders, church pastors, small business owners, and those who run nonprofit organizations, we all have something in common —We’re all looking for people.
Local businesses need employees. Churches need parishioners. Retailers need customers. Chambers need businesses. Nonprofits need volunteers.
It is nice to find some common ground these days, even if it is a need. This shared need can motivate us to work together on finding solutions.
It may still be too early to pinpoint how much the pandemic is to blame but getting people engaged is challenging across the board. Interesting, since most people on some level craved connection after experiencing a lack of it.
As many of us are still in the process of reevaluating our priorities and schedules, others are filling multiple roles at work. Everyone’s working hard and spending more than ever to fill their grocery cart. There’s some juggling going on and it has created a sense of overwhelm that calls for simplicity.
For that reason, as the chamber looked at what we wanted to do in 2023 we knew we needed to clarify our mission and our message. We prioritized making involvement as easy as possible. We wholeheartedly believe connection is tremendously beneficial. As our tagline proclaims, we’re richer together. However, we also know taking those first steps into something new can be arduous.
Whatever you add to your calendar has to be worth it, however, you define that. We will strive to make our events worth your time and effort. Many times it just takes one new introduction or learning one new thing to make your investment pay off.
We’re in the process of finalizing all of our events for the year. With consistent times and locations, using technology to provide calendar reminders and payment options, all in hopes that attendance is made convenient. We’re excited to offer a more streamlined approach.
One of our key roles as a chamber is to serve as a conduit. We can relay information from the county level to local businesses, we can connect churches with local vendors, establish career paths between schools and employers, and direct residents to local providers.
So often, people prefer to work with someone local and we’re here to help make that happen!
In 2023 we’ll provide numerous opportunities for businesses and organizations to network with each other. In addition, we’ll sponsor expos where local businesses present themselves to residents. Lastly, our website, quadareachamber.org is a robust resource for residents to find local businesses and see what’s happening in the area using our community calendar.
The chamber has some fun ideas to build community spirit and celebrate #whatscoolinthequad and we’re thinking bigger and brighter as we move forward.
We’re grateful for the growth our chamber has experienced through a difficult few years and feel optimistic about the direction we’re headed. We encourage local businesses to join and take advantage of the resources we provide – somebody needs you!
Michelle Koch is the director of Marketing for the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce.
