As the winter months seem to drag on, I find myself longing more and more for spring. It’s that time of year when Mother Nature likes to tease us and give us little glimpses of what’s coming with balmy 40-degree days.
I can’t wait for when the snow melts, lawns turn green (or less muddy), and flowers begin to sprout. I’m trying not to get my hopes up, as I know there are surely more snowy days ahead.
One reason I’m excited for warmer temperatures is so we can get our VW bus, Bernice (the Bay), back out on the roads. Bernice is a 1973 Volkswagen Kombi. We found her sitting in a field in Iowa. Although she had good bones, she needed a lot of work and repairs, not only mechanically, but also cosmetically. When we picked her up in Iowa, she wouldn’t start and one of her doors, fenders, and rocker panels were held together with Bondo and some wood.
We got her up and running enough to make it to some parks, car shows and even a parade last summer, but knew we had a lot of work ahead of us to get her looking and running even better.
All winter long my husband Patrick has been busy at work trying to get her ready for the upcoming season. He has spent countless hours cutting, welding, sanding and prepping her for paint. For a while there, our garage looked like a blizzard hit from all of the dust. My husband did as much work as he could, before deciding it was time to hand it over to professionals for painting.
Trying to find a shop that would work on a vintage VW that was close by was a bit of a challenge. It was also difficult to find a shop that could get the project done in a reasonable amount of time that didn’t come with a price tag that exceeded what we paid for the bus in the first place.
We finally found a company that we were comfortable with and were all set to trailer Bernice to the body shop. Well of course, it just so happened to be the day that huge snowstorm hit. Thankfully we were able to shift things around quickly and drop her off at the shop the day before the storm hit.
Then we had to pick out a color. I had no idea how difficult it would be to narrow down the exact color. I’ve always loved mint green. So much so that it was one of our wedding colors. But what I didn’t realize, is that everyone apparently has a different definition of what mint green is. Some think of the pastel Easter color and some think of a dark teal.
We looked through the books of colors and none of them were even close. Then I was going around our house trying to grab everything I could that was close to the color we were shooting for. I ended up finding a new loofa that was spot on. You should have seen the shop guys’ faces when my husband showed up with a loofa.
Thanks to that loofa, they were able to mix up a color that was exactly what I was looking for!
Our garage felt so empty without Bernice. Last week, we picked her up from the shop and brought her home. She already looks so pretty with a fresh coat of mint green and white paint. Now we need to put her back together again. Of course, we have some big plans for the inside of Bernice too, but one thing at a time.
I can’t wait for spring to be here, the salt to be off the roadways, and the temperatures to get warmer so Bernice can hit the streets once again looking prettier than ever.
Shannon Granholm is the Managing Editor at Press Publications.
