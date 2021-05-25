I got the biggest surprise last weekend. My son came home for a short visit and he’s coming back in a couple of weeks to spend Memorial Day weekend with us.
For many people, picnics and BBQs kick off the summer in the north on Memorial weekend. Who doesn’t love spending time with family and friends?
I’ll be honest, I didn’t think much about Memorial Day. I enjoyed having an extra day off. I knew it was a hard day for some people, but I didn’t feel connected to it.
That was until my son joined the Air Force. Now, when I think about Memorial Day, I get a hollow feeling in the pit of my stomach. Actually, anything to do with the military tugs on my heartstrings. Recently, I was walking into a store and the American Legion was selling poppies. I immediately thought of my son, my dad and my brother—my eyes teared up. Then I thought of all the mommas whose sons and daughters won’t be coming home.
The sacrifice our former military service members have made and continue to make is reason to pause for a moment on May 31 this year.
Being a military mom can be frightening, sad and lonely at times. I miss my son dearly, but I am so proud of him and his commitment to serving our country and protecting the freedoms we have. But that doesn’t take away the fear that he may not come home.
Do you know a mom or dad who has a son or daughter in the armed service? Give them some extra love the next time you see them. Tell them you appreciate the sacrifice they and their child are making. Take a moment to pause on the May 31 to remember those who have made the greatest sacrifice one can make.
Have a BBQ and fun, too. There is nothing wrong with having fun—just don’t forget that weekend is really hard for some people.
I will be making my son’s favorite summer foods - BBQ ribs, potato salad and strawberry short cake. We will have fun just being together. I will hug him multiple times throughout the weekend, then I will have to say goodbye not knowing when I will see him again.
Strawberry Short Cake
1 cup flour
2 Tbsp sugar
1 ½ tsp baking powder
Dash of salt
4 Tbsp butter
1/3 cup half and half
1 egg
4 scoops of vanilla ice cream
2 cups strawberries, sliced and sprinkled with ¼ cup of sugar
Whipped cream or whipped topping such as Cool Whip
Preheat oven to 450℉. Spray a 6-inch cake pan with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the butter with a fork until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, combine egg and half-and-half; stir into crumb mixture until moistened—there will be some loose crumbs.
Spoon the batter into the prepared round baking pan. Bake until the top is golden brown about 13-15 minutes. Cool completely.
Cut cake in half horizontally. Place the bottom layer on a serving plate; spread with the ice cream. Top with half of the strawberries. Place the top cake layer over the strawberries. Pour the rest of the strawberries over the top. Serve with the whipped cream.
Lisa Erickson, Osceola native, is a food columnist. You can reach Lisa at thatsmywildchow@gmail.com or check out her blog at wild-chow.com.
