More than two years into the pandemic and I guess the universe thought it was finally my turn to experience COVID-19.
My husband recently attended his class reunion, which is where we are guessing he picked it up. As soon as he tested positive, we did our best to not come in contact with each other, he wore a mask in the house and even slept in the guest bedroom. For about a week after he tested positive, I felt fine and was hopeful I would get lucky and not get it.
Before I knew it, I felt a pain in my throat that I have never felt, so I knew it was coming. It felt like my throat was both on fire and closing and just kept getting worse. Then the other symptoms started to pile on: congestion, fatigue, chills/sweats and ultimately the loss of taste and smell. I tested negative three times, before I finally tested positive.
While I was sick, countless people reached out to me daily to make sure I was hanging in there. Many of my neighbors were more than kind and dropped off homemade soup, bread, pudding and frozen treats. That kind of kindness sure brought a smile to my face when I didn’t feel like smiling.
My pregnancy had me even more scared of the virus and its impacts. Adding to my fears, the week I was in isolation I was scheduled to have an ultrasound, so when I had to cancel that, I found myself fearing the worst.
I’m praying that this bout with COVID-19 will not have any lasting effects on me or our baby. Hopefully this means that we will have some antibodies to protect us for a while so we don’t have to deal with this virus again anytime soon.
Going forward, I’m told the doctors will have to monitor everything much more closely, just to make sure baby and I are both healthy.
Every day now I’m feeling just a little bit less tired, I can breathe a bit better and taste a little bit more. Hopefully by the time you are reading this column, I will be able to taste my coffee again and smell soap when I wash my hands.
Every year at the end of August, I’m sure to celebrate the miracle that my little corgi Twinkie is. We celebrate what we call her “Heartversary,” or the anniversary of a heart surgery that saved her life.
When Twinkie was about 8 months old, she was diagnosed with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (or PDA) — a heart defect where too much blood flows to one side of the heart. PDA causes their heart to grow larger and larger, often very quickly, which ultimately causes a heart attack and death. We were told if we didn’t do the surgery, Twinkie would live maybe a year.
It was such devastating news, but she still had so much life left to live so we made the decision to go through with the surgery and pray for a miracle. Waiting for the surgery, the surgery itself and the recovery was not a fun time. But we are so beyond thankful that the talented doggy cardiologists took such great care of her so she can still be here with us today.
Twinkie is such a lover and spreads joy everywhere she goes. The world is a much better place with her here.
Shannon Granholm is the Managing Editor at Press Publications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.