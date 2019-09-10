Fall is just around the corner; students are back to school; and the flurry of activities continues. Anoka County has several public events planned over the next two months you may be interested in attending.
The first big event is an Open House for our local CareerForce (formerly known as the Workforce Center). The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1201 89th Ave. NE, 2nd floor in Blaine. There will be a short program at 9:30 a.m. followed by an on-site hiring event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by an employer information session from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about and access the various career seeker resources available including a rapid resume review, LinkedIn demonstration and much more. Other partner and community resources will be showcased as well.
The next day, Sept. 19, is jam-packed. A collaborative effort called Anoka County Community Connect is a one-day event dedicated to helping people who may be homeless or are staying with others because they don’t have a place to live. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Church of St. Timothy at 707 89th Ave. NE in Blaine. This event gives people who are struggling to find stable housing access to resources and services that can make a difference in their daily lives. There will be a variety of services offered to those experiencing homelessness. A hiring event will also take place there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In the evening of Sept. 19, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at 13301 Hanson Blvd. NW in Andover. The open house will feature tours of the Sheriff’s Office & Forensic Laboratory, displays from many of the specialty units, as well as child fingerprinting and a prescription drug drop box. Food trucks will be on site so you can have dinner and make it a full evening for the entire family.
Closer to home, Wargo Nature will help kick off fall with a free Fall Festival on Oct. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring a cider press, pioneer themed games and self-guided nature activities designed to allow you and your family to spend time in the great outdoors. Our parks offer a wide variety of activities with something for everyone. Check out our parks guide at AnokaCountyParks.com
Our CareerForce in Blaine strives to meet the needs of those looking for work regardless of age. On Oct. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. our offices will host a Senior Hiring Expo designed for those 55 and older. This free event will offer an opportunity for employers, who are looking to hire for both part-time and full-time positions, to meet with seniors who are looking for work. Seniors will be provided with information about training opportunities, other community resources, light refreshments, blood pressure checks and a drawing for prizes.
I hope you will take the time to attend one or more of these events highlighting some of the services provided by your county government.
Rhonda Sivarajah is the Anoka County Administrator.
