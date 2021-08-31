I am excited to join Centennial Schools as its Interim Superintendent. Centennial has a terrific reputation as a school district of excellence with a supportive community. My first few weeks at Centennial have afforded me the opportunity to see this firsthand, and I look forward to working in partnership with our families, engaged communities, and our wonderful staff to ensure our students are supported in their learning. I look forward to seeing this as we welcome students and staff back to the new school year.
Since starting in the district on July 26, I have spent time meeting individually with board members, administrators, parents and community members to listen and learn about the many strengths, opportunities and challenges we have in our district. The repeated themes that I have heard from my meetings have been the following: great students, our kids, committed and caring staff, supportive and strong communities, strong relationships. It is evident that Centennial is a special place.
As a school district leader, I am passionate about creating opportunities and programs for students and ensuring that all students are experiencing success. As an educational leader, I lead through collaborating and supporting the performance of administrators and teachers, actively engaging families and community, and encouraging student voice and choice to improve student success, achievement and results. I view the role of superintendent as a community leader at the table to discuss community issues. I am meeting with the mayors of Centennial’s five communities to discuss ways to strengthen our school/community relationships and to partner on future opportunities.
We will continue to focus our priorities for students based on our strategic plan. Our tagline and strategic themes drive us to ensure that students are: Connecting. Achieving. Preparing. Building on our district’s strategic plan and legacy, we will continue to provide students with opportunities to explore their interests, experience success in their learning, and strive for academic excellence. Our ability to provide these experiences is due in large part to our commitment to wise financial stewardship and alignment of our resources to our students.
I encourage you to get involved in the opportunities Centennial has available.
There is no better way to experience Centennial Schools’ tradition of excellence than to see it firsthand. Thank you for welcoming me into the Centennial community. I look forward to working with you to continue to build on the successes of Centennial Schools, together.
We are Centennial!
Jeff Holmberg is the interim Superintendent of Centennial Schools.
