In community education we’ve always been at-the-ready to transform to the needs of the community in providing connections. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly tested those abilities. We swiftly transformed our resources to launch a quality emergency child care center for families working in critical sectors. Our enrichment staff has worked to pivot typical in-person classes to virtual experiences. We’ve offered do-at-home cooking kits, science STEM kits, virtual fitness classes, virtual theater and more. These learning and life-enriching experiences are so important to the vitality of a community, even during a pandemic. We’ve been committed to ensuring kids and families still have the opportunity to grow and learn in a safe setting during this time and maintain some of those connections that provide normalcy.
The health and safety of participants and instructors continues to be the priority of our COVID-19 guidelines for in-person classes. We continue to follow guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in providing you experiences that are intuitive to your needs, life-enriching and safe. We are currently offering a variety of in-person classes with modifications. We are excited to begin a new session of swim lessons in our aquatics program the week of March 14.
Our planning for spring and summer brings much optimism for things to come! The printed version of our Summer Activity Guide will be in mailboxes early April. You’ll see familiar favorites including recreational and sports camps, creative and STEM camps, swim lessons and more for youth. For adults we are pleased to welcome back our dance classes in-person, with modifications for safety. We’ll also continue to offer virtual experiences such as at-home kits and online classes for both youth and adults. You can view what we have to offer for winter/early spring by visiting our website, www.isd12.org/community-education. Whether you are joining us for one of our in-person activities or participating in an online class We hope to connect with you in one of our offerings soon!
Cori Sendle is director of Community Education for the Centennial School District.
