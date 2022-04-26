It’s almost May but it does not seem like May flowers will be blooming any time soon, however, we are getting closer to wrapping up the school year, reflecting with gratitude on all that we have accomplished, and looking ahead to a promising future in Centennial Schools. As we come out of another year of the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to thank our staff—our teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service, and all staff—for putting students first. Student learning and teaching has been truly challenging during these times.
Thank you also to our families! I appreciate your partnership in your student’s education and for your patience as we navigated through another year. As we come out of the pandemic, we are also finding ways to re-engage and reconnect with our Centennial communities and offer opportunities for you to re-discover our schools.
Although this year is still far from “normal,” we are looking forward to some traditional end-of-the-school year events. Spring sport seasons, practices, games and competitions are well underway. The Centennial High School prom, a long-standing tradition in high schools everywhere, was held (this year, in the gym)—see a recap of the event in this issue of the Quad Press; the high school theater group performs “Into the Woods” this weekend—we look forward to bringing the community together for an in-person production–catch a sneak peek in this week’s issue as well.
The elementary track and field days are set for June, and student award ceremonies and graduations are being planned. I also hope you will join Golden Lake Elementary on Saturday, May 21 for their 50th birthday party! More details can be found online at isd12.org. As we prepare for the summer months, please take a look at our Centennial Community Education course offerings that are also posted online. Summer is a great time to learn something new!
While we wrap up the school year, we are also looking ahead to implementing our district’s Strategic Plan that was approved by the school board earlier this spring. Thank you to all the community members, students, families and staff who helped us to create a plan that will direct the future of the district! The plan’s focus is on the desired daily experiences of our students, families, and staff, social emotional connections and support, and the continued focus on Centennial’s legacy of excellence and academic rigor.
We look forward to celebrating all that Centennial Schools has accomplished and are optimistic about our future. I hope you will “Discover Centennial”—whether it’s in the fan stands this spring, catching a performance by the theater group, attending the graduation of a loved one, or enrolling in a learning opportunity through community education.
Thank you, again, for your support this school year.
Jeff Holmberg is the Superintendent of Centennial Schools.
