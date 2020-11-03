Lost pet
On Tuesday, Oct. 27 we went through one of the greatest heartbreaks a pet owner can go through, our dog, whom we routinely let out in our backyard found a hole in the fence and escaped. At the time, she was not wearing her collar.
We immediately began looking for her to no avail, our neighbors came out and helped, strangers stopped and asked from their cars and one even posted on NextDoor on our behalf.
As time went on, we saw so much love and support from our community - strangers helping to pass out flyers, dog walkers changing routes to help look, strangers going through the marshes and setting out food and water. Not one condemned us - but all expressed sympathy and empathy, sharing stories to encourage us to not give up, and connecting us to resources.
And then when we called your publication to post a notice, we were amazed that you were generous to run our lost dog notice for free.
The media can say what it will about “The Divided States of America” but what we saw was a community that rallied around us - pro-Trump, pro-Biden, masker, anti -masker, dog person, cat person, “I am not a pets” person. While our dog is still lost and we are still looking and praying for her safe return, we are warmed by the community in which we live. With Election Day upon us, it is nice to be reminded that regardless of the outcome - we are and will remain neighbors.
Paula and Jason Greve
Lino Lakes
