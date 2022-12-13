According to the most recent census, women make up over 50% of the United States population.  In law enforcement, across the US, the population of female police officers is much lower at approximately 13%. There is a trend in law enforcement, in which agencies are striving to have a more diverse representation of police officers, to match the demographics of the communities in which they serve. If you look at the total population numbers, as well as the number of female police officers, our profession is way below in this particular endeavor. 

The 30 x 30 Initiative is a program, which focuses on advancing the number of women in policing by 30% by the year 2030.  There are several large police agencies, such as the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), who have put specific emphasis on diversity recruitment. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.