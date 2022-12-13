According to the most recent census, women make up over 50% of the United States population. In law enforcement, across the US, the population of female police officers is much lower at approximately 13%. There is a trend in law enforcement, in which agencies are striving to have a more diverse representation of police officers, to match the demographics of the communities in which they serve. If you look at the total population numbers, as well as the number of female police officers, our profession is way below in this particular endeavor.
The 30 x 30 Initiative is a program, which focuses on advancing the number of women in policing by 30% by the year 2030. There are several large police agencies, such as the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), who have put specific emphasis on diversity recruitment.
We here at the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) are trying to do our part. In the past month, we were fortunate to hire two new female police officers. Ashley Koivisto and Danielle Wressell have accepted police officer positions with our agency and have recently started their field training process. With the addition of these two energetic and motivated officers, along with Corporal Katy Mannin, we now have a total of three licensed female officers. In a department of 14 currently sworn officers, this brings our female officer representation up to 21%. With two additional current vacancies we may be able to increase this percentage.
Officer Koivisto comes to us from the Federal Reserve Bank where she worked as a sworn officer. She was a part of the marksmanship team where she has excelled as a firearms technician. She has completed a four-year degree in criminology and sociology, and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in forensic psychology. Koivisto enjoys outdoor activities and playing guitar. When asked about her joining the CLPD, she said she is “super excited to be here and looks forward to meeting everyone.”
Officer Wressell has come to us from the MSP where she has over six years of experience as a dispatcher and a commercial vehicle inspector. Her husband, who was a former CLPD community service officer, is currently a sergeant with the MSP. Wressell has received numerous awards and recognition for her performance within the MSP. She enjoys spending time with her family and pets, partakes in a wide variety of outdoor activities and she also volunteers as a missionary. Wressell stated she could not be happier to start the next chapter of her life with the CLPD.
When asked about her experience as a female police officer, Corporal Mannin believes female officers have the opportunity to bring characteristics to the profession, which are vastly different than her male counterparts. Female officers “generally have a less intimidating demeanor, offer softer tones and possess a motherly nurturing aspect,” which may lead to fewer confrontations when involved in adverse scenarios. Corporal Mannin does not see the job as being more challenging for women. But the job could be difficult for anyone, male or female, if they are not in good physical condition. She feels if female applicants were able to see agencies such as ours, strengthening ranks with more female officers, it may be more attractive to applicants to apply.
Having a more diverse work force not only helps our agency, but the community as a whole. Having both “brothers and sisters” working together strengthens the family-like culture we are trying to maintain here at the CLPD. We strive to hire all of our officers with character like we have with Ashley and Danielle. Our goal is to fill our ranks with people, male or female, who will help accentuate this culture and improve our department. With these like-minded partners, our officers are better able to serve our communities with courage and compassion.
Pat Aldrich is the Captain of the Centennial Lakes Police Department.
