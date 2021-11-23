Greetings from Saint Paul and the Minnesota House of Representatives. The House is not in session right now but that does not mean we are not busy. Over the past several weeks, the Capital Investment Committee, on which I serve, has been touring the entirety of Minnesota.
We have seen projects that range from visiting Braham to learn more about their wastewater treatment needs, to the community of Tyler to find out more about the Trunk Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction project that they have in the southwest part of the state. It may seem like a Johnny Cash song, but it feels like I have been everywhere. I have been posting pictures of our tours on facebook.com/RepDonaldRaleigh
So, what is the Capital Investment Committee’s purpose? Under the state constitution, all expenditures of state funds, including bond proceeds, must be for a public purpose. There is a public purpose if the expenditure can reasonably be expected to achieve a legitimate public goal or benefit, even if private interests also benefit.
A capital project, in general, is to acquire or improve fixed assets, such as land or buildings. The fixed asset must be long-lived; at least ten years. The improvements must be substantial, extend the useful life or substantially increase the value of the fixed asset, and not be predictable or recurring, as repairs would be.
Our guidelines state that even though there is no statutory limit on how much debt the state may incur, there was a precedent set in 2009 that the total tax-supported principal shall be 3.25% or less of the total state personal income. This sounds like a very technical item, but I wanted to point it out to give you a better view into how our government operates and how we arrive at the numbers we do.
Last week I was in Lino Lakes to discuss a water treatment plant. The work of the committee will then be to look at all the projects across the state and fund projects based on our target spending. This is the work you sent me to Saint Paul to do, and I am excited to be able to represent our awesome communities to the Capital Investment team and the entire House of Representatives.
As always, I look forward to hearing from you!
Donald Raleigh is the state representative for District 38A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.