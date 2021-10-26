Connecting. Achieving. Preparing. These three words, the tagline for Centennial Schools, emerged from you, our community, during sessions around the rebranding of the district in 2013. We pride ourselves as the connecting hub for our five communities, and for our work in the classroom where we support the strengths and address the challenges of each student.
To help ensure students have the best opportunities for learning, growing, and success, embarking on a strategic planning process is one of the most important things a district can do. About every three to five years, school districts review their strategic plan, make updates, or begin anew. Centennial’s last plan was completed in 2016, so it’s time to get to work. Through the strategic planning process, we review how we are supporting our students, ask ourselves what should we be doing, and how Centennial Schools can be even better. Through engagement of student, family, staff and community representatives, a future mission and vision of the school district will be created, and a plan developed to achieve the goals of providing an educational experience for students aligned with the community values.
The planning process begins in October and wraps up late winter. We will draft a road map which is our vision, mission and goals. Implementation of the plan is to deliver on the promise we make to our community—to our students, families, staff and all of you.
With our community’s input and support, we will continue to provide the best experiences for our students, and this plan will build on Centennial’s legacy of academic excellence. Look for updates on the strategic planning process in district publications and online at isd12.org.
While we are at work on the planning process to chart our next course, Centennial students and staff are learning, teaching and supporting students in our schools. Around 6,400 students returned this fall to learning in-person every day. It is wonderful to have our students back in the classroom this fall. Amidst the pandemic, we appreciated a bit of normalcy homecoming gave our schools, students (and the community) in September. Fun festivities wrapped up with a pep fest, parade, a big win at the game, and a dance held outside at Cougar Stadium.
Together, we are Centennial!
Jeff Holmberg is the superintendent of Centennial Schools.
