This will be my husband and my first year in Hugo for Halloween. We are hoping it is more eventful than when we lived in Oakdale. There, we were lucky if we got one or two trick-or-treaters.
While our new home was being inspected, our inspector who lives in the area told us to get ready to buy bags and bags of candy because he never seems to have enough.
I always enjoy seeing all of the costumes each year. Of course my favorite is when the human trick-or-treaters bring their four-legged companions. This year, our corgi Twinkie will be dressed up as a unicorn and our German shepherd Frosty will be a donut. We plan to get some doggy treats too, just in case we spot some dogs looking for handouts.
Halloween brings its challenges for dog owners. Every time the doorbell rings, the dogs seem to think the world is ending. Unfortunately, our dogs won’t be able to show off their costumes and hand out the candy and treats with us. I will just have to take pictures to prove that they let me put the costumes on.
Each year I also enjoy looking at all of the decorations around town. I am always in search of people who go all out.
Last year I really enjoyed writing the article, “Pumpkin mania a family affair” about Lino Lakes residents Ami and Jason Furchner and their children who live on Arrowhead Drive. In a tradition that stretches back more than 40 years, hundreds of pumpkins are gutted the Friday before Halloween and then family, friends, neighbors and strangers spend the next day carving. The pumpkins are then arranged on risers and lit up with different colored Christmas lights.
If you know someone in our coverage area who has a unique story like this one, we would love to hear about it.
It seems like nowadays more and more people are attending special events such as Trunk or Treat rather than going door-to-door to trick or treat. Growing up, I remember eating Papa Murphy’s pizza, getting all dressed up and heading out into our big neighborhood to collect candy. After a while, we would have to head back home to dump out our candy and then head out for some more.
At the end of the night, I remember dumping out all of our candy on the living room floor to check out what we got. My parents made us check every piece to make sure it was still intact in its packaging and there was nothing suspicious. Of course they stole some pieces, too.
I hope you all have a fun, safe and warm Halloween.
Shannon Granholm is editor of The Citizen and Quad Community Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.