For as long as I can remember we have celebrated New Year’s Eve with chocolate.
For some odd reason I’ve always believed whatever I did on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day was going to be a representation of what the year would be like, but I’m not superstitious.
I’ve never actually thought back over the year or even recorded what I did to see if there is any truth to my silly thoughts. The reality is, it’s more of a frame of mind and my way of trying to control what the year will be like. If I fall asleep before midnight, will the year be boring? If I go to a party or have my own party will the year be filled with fun, friends and family? Silly, I know.
Obviously, I have little control of what kind of year it’s going to be, but I can control what I get to eat. Last week, I met someone who also really likes chocolate. We got talking about “all things food” and like most food conversations, we ended up talking about a favorite goodie—this time hot fudge. The best treats are made with chocolate and lots of butter. Is there a better way to bring in the New Year than with a hot fudge sundae?
It’s going to be a very good year!
Ford’s (Butter) Hot Fudge
12 ounces good quality chocolate chips like Ghirardelli
1 cup good quality butter like Crystal Ball Farm’s Dinner Bell Creamery butter
2 2/3 cup evaporated milk
4 cups powdered sugar
2 tsp. vanilla
In a large sauce pan, over medium heat, melt the butter and chocolate chips. Slowly whisk until the butter and the chips are melted; add the milk and then the powdered sugar. Stirring constantly, bring to a rapid boil. Reduce heat and boil for 8 minutes while stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and add the vanilla. Serve warm over ice cream. Pour extra (if there is any) into jars. Seal tightly and store refrigerated.
Thank you, Randy and Marilynn Ford for sharing this recipe. The recipe is easy to make, but make sure you use good quality chocolate and butter. Most of the flavor and texture comes from the butter and chocolate. The Fords also recommend adding the hot fudge to a cup of coffee for an extra special treat.
You can reach Lisa at thatsmywildchow@gmail.com or check out her blog at wild-chow.com.
